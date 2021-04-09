Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

