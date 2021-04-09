Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 152,263 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,263 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 2.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.11. 64,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

