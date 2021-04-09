Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,603 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 51,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. 58,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,912. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

