Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,321. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

