Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 749 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

TJX traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. 32,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,902,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

