LGCY Network (LGCY) Reaches Market Cap of $27.37 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $27.37 million and $294,105.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,872,259,168 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

