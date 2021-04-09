Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $34.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

NYSE LEVI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $2,287,979.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,636,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 788,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $14,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

