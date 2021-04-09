Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEVI traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 168,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $25.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 16,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $318,437.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,075.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $2,287,979.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

