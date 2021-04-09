Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock worth $501,604. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HMN opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

