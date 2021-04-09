Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

