Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at $130,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

