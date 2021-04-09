Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $325,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Entegris by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Entegris by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,044 shares of company stock valued at $36,561,890. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of ENTG opened at $122.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

