Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,517 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after buying an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 203,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $55,265,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.77 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $101.63.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

