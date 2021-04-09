Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

Shares of BURL opened at $313.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.40 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.03 and a 1-year high of $321.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

