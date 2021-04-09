Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,153.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,171.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,016.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

