Lee Hsien Yang Purchases 863 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £983.82 ($1,285.37).

On Monday, March 8th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 881 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £977.91 ($1,277.65).

On Monday, February 8th, Lee Hsien Yang acquired 1,062 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £977.04 ($1,276.51).

On Thursday, January 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 901 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £982.09 ($1,283.11).

LON RR opened at GBX 111.12 ($1.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.78. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08).

RR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 312.25 ($4.08).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

