Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Shares Up 4.4%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 29,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 247,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36.

About Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

