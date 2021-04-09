LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €52.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LXS. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.50 ($79.41).

ETR LXS opened at €62.80 ($73.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €37.80 ($44.47) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.23.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

