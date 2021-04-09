Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Lannett’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

