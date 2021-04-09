Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report $115.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.70 million. Lannett posted sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $491.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LCI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,066. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.