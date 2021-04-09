Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

LW opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,392,000 after acquiring an additional 163,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

