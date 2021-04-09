Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
LW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.
LW opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.41.
In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,392,000 after acquiring an additional 163,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
Featured Article: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.