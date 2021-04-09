Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LBAI stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $874.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $61.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 130,390 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

