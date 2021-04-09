LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.20. 65,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,268. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

