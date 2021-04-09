L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of L Brands worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

NYSE LB opened at $65.20 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

