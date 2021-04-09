Kylin Price Hits $0.89 (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Kylin has a market cap of $72.61 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00071128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00265653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.29 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,151.13 or 0.99869480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.00710007 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

