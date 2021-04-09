Kyber Network Achieves Market Cap of $686.90 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Kyber Network coin can now be bought for $3.35 or 0.00005717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $686.90 million and approximately $84.13 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00055270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00084777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.29 or 0.00628542 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00037406 BTC.

Kyber Network Coin Profile

Kyber Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 coins and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 coins. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

