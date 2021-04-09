KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 65.89%.

Shares of KushCo stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. KushCo has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

