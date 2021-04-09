KuboCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (KUBO)

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, KuboCoin has traded down 59.1% against the dollar. One KuboCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. KuboCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $16.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KuboCoin Coin Profile

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium . The official website for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin . KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

