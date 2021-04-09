K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €11.00 by Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.38 ($9.86).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €8.50 ($10.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.92 and a 200-day moving average of €7.97. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 1-year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -0.98.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

