Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,843 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

NYSE:UPS opened at $173.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.