Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,744,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $70.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $72.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.