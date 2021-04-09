Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $72.64.

