Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 567.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after buying an additional 330,199 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,217,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $632,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

