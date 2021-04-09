Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.60

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.60 and last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after buying an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,303,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $13,310,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

