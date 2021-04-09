KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:KKVL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:KKVL) announced a dividend on Friday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 25.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from KKV Secured Loan Fund’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of KKVL traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 411,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,058. KKV Secured Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.90 ($0.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.74.

