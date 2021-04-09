King DAG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $630,153.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, King DAG has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and approximately $630,153.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00639028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00084089 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030516 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.