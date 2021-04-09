Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 3.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $19,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $137.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,781. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

