KeyCorp Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $58.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,446,658.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock valued at $84,805,269. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.