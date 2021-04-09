KeyCorp Boosts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $28.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of SM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,136. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 6.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SM Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SM Energy by 204.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 420.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,070 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

