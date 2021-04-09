KeyCorp Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $40.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 134,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,322,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.