KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.63

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.63 and last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 7898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Raymond James boosted their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

