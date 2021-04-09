Karyn Smith Sells 502 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $178,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46.

On Monday, March 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $1,970,418.24.

On Friday, January 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

TWLO stock opened at $367.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.