Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Down to $119.94

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $119.94, but opened at $117.00. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 51 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average is $102.19.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $525,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,957.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock worth $119,367,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,555,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

