Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

KDMN stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $661.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after buying an additional 2,035,854 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Kadmon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,716,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kadmon by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,388,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 1,248,586 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kadmon by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

