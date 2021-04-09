Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £109.14 ($142.59).

JET stock opened at GBX 7,202 ($94.09) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of £10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,959.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,042.77.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

