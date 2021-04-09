JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Sell Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $31.58 on Friday. ABB has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after buying an additional 678,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after buying an additional 211,804 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ABB by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 605,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

