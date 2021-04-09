JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,984 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $30,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after acquiring an additional 175,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.85.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $115.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

