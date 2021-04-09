JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 28,271 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.85% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $27,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07.

