JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $28,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,320,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

