JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $155.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Cfra lowered Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $683.80 on Monday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $111.42 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $674.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $656.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,373.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

